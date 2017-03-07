Need Bug Control? This Article Can Help You!

Is your house being invaded by pests? If you do, you are not alone. Do not panic. You can get this problem under control if you just educate yourself. It might be possible to do this on your own. Look over this pest control advice for help.

Check to see if your refrigerator or pantry has any food items that are expiring soon or stale already. If you have food that is stale, it may attract not only bugs but maggots and flies as well. This is a messy problem that you will want to avoid at all costs.

Use a spray for outdoor perimeters to make insects avoid entering your house. Spray your foundation too, as well as areas near windows and doors, steps, and porches. When spraying, look for small cracks where pests can come in. Use caulk or something similar to seal these areas.

Take away any pet food in the overnight hours. You will also want to take away their water bowl. Bugs like to eat the food and then wash it down with the water bowl. If you are spraying for bugs with pesticide you want to take away the dog bowl before hand.

Install a cap on your chimney to prevent birds, squirrels and other nuisances from entering. Not only do these animals' nests present a fire hazard, but the critters themselves can carry lice and other parasites. The cap acts as a barricade, keeping intruders out while allowing smoke to pass through.

Did you see some carpenter ants in your home? These ants are usually attracted by damp wood. There might be a leak somewhere in your home. Call a plumber and have your plumbing system entirely inspected. Once the leak is fixed, focus on eradicating the carpenter ants with some borax or a similar product.

Utilize plastic containers for storing dry goods. The majority of dry goods are packaged in bags or boxes that are easily penetrated by pests. Transfer your dry goods into tightly sealed bins each time you shop. If you use plastic containers, it is possible to keep pests out and preserve freshness.

If you are having an issue with bugs or other pests, there is a solution. Try using the home improvement store as a resource and speak with the workers there. They may have an idea of which products will help to eradicate which bugs.

If you have ants, look for boric acid. Boric acid, sometimes listed as orthoboric acid, is the most effective pesticide for ants. In addition, many of the baits containing this are safe for use around pets and children, although you should always carefully read all safety labels to be sure.

Pesky mosquitoes are known to multiply in stagnant water. If you have a birdbath in your yard, change the water every three days. Many people also suggest adding lavender to a birdbath to help combat your mosquito population. So, try adding it to your birdbath each time you refill it.

Have ants? Use lemons. Ants dislike the scent of lemons. Therefore, start using lemon-scented products, or actual lemons, to get rid of them. Try pouring lemon-scented oil along the perimeters of the rooms in your home. Use lemon-scented products to wipe up in the kitchen. You will soon notice that ants avoid you.

Do you have a problem with rodents in your house? Inspect your home on the outside for any small cracks. You may want to put poison in these areas, or some kind of filling such as scouring pads. Often, something like mustard oil will be enough to keep the rodents at bay.

When you have a flea infestation, it's best to vacuum everything and anything. Start with carpets and rugs, then vacuum chairs and couches, and then your mattresses, too. Once you're done, throw out the bag immediately. If you have a canister vacuum, empty the canister outside into a plastic bag.

Pesticides are very efficient but these products are harmful for the environment. If possible, use cleaner methods to get rid of your pest. A lot of home remedies work and there are some efficient products on the market that contain a low amount of chemicals. This is the best approach if you have pets or young children in your home.

Check all your food stores and make sure they are sealed tight. Do not trust rolling up a partial bag of flour in a box to keep the bugs out. Bugs can get in between the spaces in boxes and bags to infest your pantry. Use air tight containers to store all food in your home.

To keep mosquitoes from crashing your outdoor party, place citronella candles around the tables. They make a nice decoration, and the scent will keep the mosquitoes away. You can put candles in decorative pots of suitable sizes if you want them to be more decorative. Use them from dusk and through the evening when mosquitoes are more likely to come out.

Contrary to popular belief, bugs don't just exist where it's messy or littered with food debris. They can live anywhere and thrive especially in areas that don't see a lot of action. Because of this, it's a good idea to go through your closets, basement, attic and other areas that gather dust and tend to be quiet.

Look online for tips about dealing with pests. There are countless forums and blogs for you to find new ideas about how to control the pests you are dealing with. They can be especially helpful if you feel you have tried everything. Someone can give you an idea you have not tried.

You are well equipped now to handle the pests in your home. There should be a sigh of relief knowing that you aren't going to have to hire a pest control expert anymore. You have what you need to prepare a pest control plan in your home one your own with your family.